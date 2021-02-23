Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VINP opened at $17.51 on Monday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.