Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of VCISY opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Vinci has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

