VIG Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,075.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $17,075.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.48 or 0.05191724 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005989 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,810,909 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

