Viela Bio (VIE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Viela Bio to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VIE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,674. Viela Bio has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.43.

VIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

