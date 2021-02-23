Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

