Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 457 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,039,736. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

