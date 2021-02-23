Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

