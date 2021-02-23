Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 543.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $282.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

