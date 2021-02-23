Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.