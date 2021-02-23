Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $23,625,695. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $225.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $227.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

