Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,605 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Akouos worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKUS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter worth about $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKUS opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

