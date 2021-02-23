Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 559,310 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $27,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,797 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3,812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 935,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 911,216 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 570,681 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.