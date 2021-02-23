Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,504 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,504 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $19,568,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of HFC opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

