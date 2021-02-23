Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,464 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Premier by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Premier by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Premier by 93.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 181,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.