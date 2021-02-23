Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $45.69.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

