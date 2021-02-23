Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $660.95 million, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $22.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.