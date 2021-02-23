Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palomar by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $52,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.