Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 856,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.41 million, a P/E ratio of -782.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.