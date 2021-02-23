Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,379 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

MASS stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.