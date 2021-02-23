Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

