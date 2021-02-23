Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Vicat stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Vicat has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $48.00.
About Vicat
