Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $607.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $631.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.73 million. Viasat posted sales of $591.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Viasat by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSAT traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,751.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

