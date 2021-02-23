Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Down 8.2%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares fell 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.57. 3,327,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,615,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $436.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 1,256,944 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 510,549 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

