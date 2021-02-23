Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.62 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00080077 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000208 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00246548 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001839 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

