Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $76.36 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Velas has a market cap of $76.36 million and approximately $797,740.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

