Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Reaches $945,856.48

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $945,856.48 and approximately $12,286.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.24 or 0.99997402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.51 or 0.00464710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00287038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00775252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00124008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034355 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

