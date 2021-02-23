Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,431.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 87,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 82,167 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $258.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.04 and a 200 day moving average of $241.14. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

