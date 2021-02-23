Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYF stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.