Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 302,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 80,727 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,660,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,896,000 after purchasing an additional 127,405 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KO opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

