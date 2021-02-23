Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

