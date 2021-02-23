Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,114 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in FedEx by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $6,627,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.66. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.