Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

