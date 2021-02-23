Vectors Research Management LLC Buys Shares of 102 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after buying an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $703.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $729.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.