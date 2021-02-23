Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 4,754 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

