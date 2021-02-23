Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 219.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.80.

NYSE DE opened at $337.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $338.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.