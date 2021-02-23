Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires Shares of 637 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

