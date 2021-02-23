Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.32. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $126.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

