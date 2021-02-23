Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 196.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $85,708,000.

VTI stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

