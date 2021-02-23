Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 16.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $61,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.58. 13,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average is $241.14. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.