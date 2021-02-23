VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $191.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.87. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $206.60.

