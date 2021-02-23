Valor Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $429,502.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $429,502.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00712574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00038294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

