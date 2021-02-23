Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Sells $3,515,884.00 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.55. 110,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,948. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $236.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $17,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,872,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.