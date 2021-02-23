Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

