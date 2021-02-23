US Bancorp DE Sells 240 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

