US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.