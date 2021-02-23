US Bancorp DE Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PTC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in PTC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,590. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

