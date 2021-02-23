US Bancorp DE Buys 5,157 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 339.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at $673,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

