US Bancorp DE Acquires 455 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

NYSE MAA opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

