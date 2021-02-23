Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 14.2%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.06 and last traded at $77.01. 1,075,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,288,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $10,463,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

