Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 11.34 $18.96 million N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.26 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.84

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

